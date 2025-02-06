CFB analyst sends a four-word message for Ohio State promoting Brian Hartline to OC

The Ohio State Buckeyes are promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline as the team's offensive coordinator. On3's Pete Nakos reported following Chip Kelly's decision to join the Las Vegas Raiders as Pete Carroll's new offensive coordinator. Both were integral parts of Ryan Day's staff that helped the program become the 2024 CFP national champions.

Brian Hartline has been influential in developing several top wideouts at Ohio State including Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, Marvin Harrison Jr., and others. CFB analyst Ari Wasserman shared a four-word reaction to Hartline's promotion.

On X, Ari Wasserman retweeted a post from On3 talking about Hartline's promotion.

"That's a deserved promotion," Wasserman wrote.

Brian Hartline has been a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff since 2017. He began his journey as an offensive quality control assistant, working his way up the ranks. From 2018 to 2022, he also served as the WR coach of the team. Despite Ryan Day being the primary play-caller, Hartline was Ohio State's offensive coordinator during the 2023 season while also serving as the WR coach

Ryan Day then brought in Chip Kelly for the 2024 season after stepping down from play-calling duties Hartline went back to focus on the wide receivers department while becoming the co-offensive coordinator.

Hartline also played for the Ohio State Buckeyes during his collegiate journey. He played for the team from 2006 to 2008, helping the Buckeyes to the 2008 BCS National Championship game where they lost to the LSU Tigers.

He recorded 1,429 yards and 12 TDs receiving before being drafted as the 108th overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2009 NFL draft.

Ohio State five-star WR commit shares true feelings about Brian Hartline's promotion

Five-star WR prospect of the 2026 recruiting class Chris Henry Jr. is ecstatic with the news of Brian Hartline's promotion as Ohio State's offensive coordinator. Henry Jr. is the son of late ex-Bengals star Chris Henry who passed away in 2009.

Speaking to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Chris Henry Jr. gave his stamp of approval to Hartline's promotion.

"I love this move," Henry Jr. said. "Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he's going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure."

Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since 2023. It will be interesting to see if he ends up beginning his collegiate journey under the care of Brian Hartline, who played an important role in his recruitment out of Mater Dei High School.

