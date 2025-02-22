CFB analysts discuss how Coach Prime's decision to not get on a plane makes Colorado job attractive for Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, did well to turn around the Colorado Buffaloes football program since arriving two seasons ago. He led them to their first winning season in years in 2024.

Most notably, Coach Prime has been adamantly against traveling to visit recruits. He has said that if a recruit is serious about coming to Colorado, they will come regardless of if he visits them.

On Friday, "Cover 3 College Football" released an episode, where CFB analyst Bud Elliott talked about how Coach Prime's decision not to travel for recruiting helped him bring in NFL Pro Football Hall of Famers like Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk to his coaching staff.

"As we get further away from pretending that this is about academics at most schools, because it's really not, if you're not having to recruit off campus as much, yeah NFL coaches don't have to deal with players coming there, like hey nice to meet you, let me show you around," Elliott said.

"Did you see Deion's comments? For the second year in a row, he's like, "I'm not getting on a plane, I'm not seeing anybody." You think Warren Sapp or Marshall Faulk are gonna sign up for a job where they have to travel around. I'm sure they're on board with that like, "ya bring them all to Boulder. They'll come see us."

Coach Prime explains his "no travel" recruiting philosophy

Traveling to visit recruits has always been a thing in college football. Coaches have been doing it for decades, but Coach Prime does not believe in it. He spoke about this in mid-January.

"I don't go to nobody's school or nobody's house," Sanders said. "I'm not doing that. I'm too old to be going to somebody's school, somebody's house. All the kids that I'm recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the portal. They're grown men with kids. They don't need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah."

This philosophy has not hurt him. The team successfully recruited one of the top QBs in the 2025 class, Julian Lewis.

