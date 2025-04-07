Ryan Day led Ohio State to the national championship last season, changing his tide with Columbus. However, the discussion on what the upcoming season would look like among fans and analysts has seen a lot of predictions, igniting expectations.

On the Unnecessary Roughness podcast, crew members discussed which among Kirby Smart, Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian - considered favorites for the national championship - they'd rather be heading into 2025.

Brandon Walker listed the coach he would rather be in order of preference, noting that Kirby Smart was his least favorite option.

“I definitely will be Kirby Smart last, 'cause I think he is a reprehensible human being and I would never be Kirby Smart,” Walker said. “But I will be Sarkisian first, Ryan Day second and then Smart.

Double Vodka Don had a different take. He would rather be Ryan Day heading into 2025 for a popular reason

“Day is the logical answer,” Don said. "You have the belt. You're the champs. There's no better spot to be than you're the reigning champs.

Liam Blutman's opinion was different from the earlier two. The Barstool analyst went with a proven track record rather than recent successes.

“No brainer, I'm Kirby Smart and I'm taking all my players' driving keys away,” Blutman said, alluding to the new series of driving-related arrests of Georgia players. “No more cars, and we're going to have a great season.”

Ryan Day discusses the benefits of winning

Winning the national championship in 2023 was a massive relief for Ryan Day. The coach was under fire for a couple of weeks ahead of the impressive College Football Playoff run. Following Ohio State's first spring practice, Day outlined the benefit of winning.

“Winning just gives you an opportunity to continue to have an impact on young people's lives,” Day said. “And that's why you get into coaching, period. And if you're not, then you're in it for the wrong reasons. And so that's it.

“…Winning just allows you to do that, ‘cause if you don't win them, they're gonna find somebody else. That's just the truth. And I share that with the coaches all the time. But no, it's great to have a certain level of testimony and credibility to the work that we put in around here.”

The goal for Day heading into the 2025 college football season is to win. The Buckeyes are looking to retain the national championship next season as the CFP enters its second year with 12 participants.

