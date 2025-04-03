CFB draft analyst makes a bold case for the Cleveland Browns to pick Travis Hunter at No. 2

Travis Hunter is among the best players in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star won the Heisman Trophy in his final year of college football, and will arguably be an asset to any team at either the wide receiver position or as a cornerback.

However, much debate surrounds which team Hunter will be drafted by. For many, it all depends on if a quarterback is chosen.

On Thursday's "Pat McAfee Show," college football analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his take on where Hunter will end up.

"I think Kirk Cousins will eventually be with the Cleveland Browns," Orlovsky said. "If I were the Browns and I was getting Cousins, I would draft Travis Hunter at number two."

Orlovsky thinks the Browns will draft Hunter with the second pick. However, this is based on the assumption that the Browns will obtain the services of Cousins.

It is safe to say that Cousins' move to the Atlanta Falcons did not work out, and the team has moved on to Michael Penix Jr. as their starting QB. The Falcons drafted the former Washington Huskie with the eighth pick of the 2024 NFL draft, to the surprise of everyone. Now, this pick is paying off.

However, as of writing, Cousins has not been released or cut from the Falcons. It has been reported that the Falcons will be listening to potential trade others but have made no commitment.

If Cousins does not move to Cleveland, the entire premise of Orlovsky's prediction for Hunter fails.

While drafting Hunter as the number two pick would benefit the team in many ways, the Browns need a quarterback. Cousins would fill this position, but he appears to be nearing the end of his career and (if his selection of games in Atlanta is anything to go by) may not be able to help the Browns improve.

Where does Travis Hunter fall in a recent mock draft?

In the most recent mock draft from NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns are not drafting Travis Hunter. Instead, they are picking Abdul Carter, the edge rusher from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Hunter will be taken by the New York Giants with the third pick in the draft.

This pick arguably makes more sense, as the Giants have signed two experienced quarterbacks in free agency, and Hunter will joing the Giants' growing group of talented wide recievers.

