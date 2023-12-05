It has been quite the season for Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. However, he has now entered the transfer portal, causing unrest among college football fans. At the beginning of the 2023 college football season, McCord had to fight for his role as the starter early in the season with Devin Brown.

He registered a solid performance this season with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a 65.8 percent completion rate. However, McCord’s two-interception game in the regular-season finale against the Michigan Wolverines dealt a severe blow to Ohio State's playoff hopes.

Head coach Ryan Day acknowledged that McCord improved during the season, but hinted at the need for evaluation and decision-making. Even after his ankle injuries, McCord’s toughness was on display, especially in the Notre Dame game.

However, the loss to Michigan appears to be a major factor in this unexpected transfer portal decision.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions, with one fan bluntly stating:

"Michigan destroyed their program."

Let’s have a look at this and other fan reactions:

No one can deny that McCord's stats are commendable when compared to his predecessors, C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields. However, some view his lack of mobility in the pocket as a potential drawback.

With McCord now in the transfer portal, Power Five teams are likely to strategize quickly to scoop up the talented quarterback.

Will Kyle McCord play in Cotton Bowl 2023?

Ohio State will gear up for the Cotton Bowl 2023 against Missouri in their last game of the season. However, the starting quarterback question looms large for Ryan Day with Kyle McCord out of the equation now.

While Devin Brown seems like the logical choice, lingering injuries from the season might impact his playing time. Brown showed promise in summer battles with McCord but limited play time post-injury raises concerns about his readiness for the Cotton Bowl.

If Brown isn't the pick, Ohio State has other alternatives. Seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbia could cap off his career leading the Buckeyes in the New Year’s Six Bowl. Alternatively, the Buckeyes might turn to the talented freshman Lincoln Kienholz who has impressed in behind-the-scenes practices.

Coach Ryan Day expressed enthusiasm for the Cotton Bowl clash, emphasizing the challenge posed by the Missouri Tigers. Day wants his team to finish the season on a high note.