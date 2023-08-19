CFB fans hail Dre Kirpatrick Jr. for following in the footsteps of his father all the way to Alabama: "Gotta love it"

Alabama football had a feel-good story when the son of former Crimson Tide cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick committed to the Thin Red Line on Friday, following in his father's footsteps.

Legendary Bama coach Nick Saban offered Kirkpatrick Jr. a scholarship after impressing coaches during a camp in July. He primarily trained with cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson and the tight ends coach Joe Cox.

Kirkpatrick sounded enthusiastic about his historic move.

“I knew right about a week after Alabama offered that I was going there,” Kirkpatrick said. “I took a little time to think about it and weigh my options, but the atmosphere, the chance to win, the NIL opportunities, and me having an opportunity to play for Alabama led me to call T-Rob to commit. I knew it was where I wanted to go.”

A video on social media emerged of Kirkpatrick senior reacting to his son's commitment and being unable to hold back the tears of joy as his son held up the No. 21 jersey he wore while playing for Nick Saban.

College football fans couldn't help but hail Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.'s move, making him the first legacy prospect recruited by Nick Saban in his 17-year tenure.

More Crimson Tide faithful joined in to welcome the latest Crimson Tide recruit.

Can Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. elevate the Alabama recruiting class?

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was recruited from Gadsden City and was heavily admired by the likes of Auburn and Missouri. According to 247Sports, he's considered the No. 48 prospect in the state and the No. 129 safety nationally.

During his commitment video, he faked wearing a Missouri Tiger's jersey before putting it aside and putting on Alabama's Crimson Tide.

Kirkpatrick recorded 85 tackles, 25 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four interceptions as a junior for Gadsden City. He led his school team to the 6A Region 8 championship catching the eye with his stellar performances.

Kirkpatrick is now the No. 18 commitment for Bama, and he joins a defensive backs unit that already has five players. Nick Saban's roster will also include two five-star recruits next year.

Quarterback Julian Sayin and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe are both considered five-star recruits, according to On3, and they headline a talented 2024 class now, including Kirkpatrick.

Alabama now has the No. 4 2024 recruiting class in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), according to 247Sports.

They sit only behind Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes and Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles.

Clearly, Kirkpatrick adds to a talented class, but even before he committed, Nick Saban's football recruitment had been top-notch.