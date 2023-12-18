Lane Kiffin has been the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels for four seasons now. Despite leading the team to bowl-eligible campaigns, fans are still not happy with the performance the team has put up so far under him. He has yet to replicate the success he had with Florida Atlantic before joining the Rebels when he led them to two C-USA conference championships.

This season, Kiffin and his team have recorded a 10-2 overall campaign (6-2 in the SEC) and are now preparing to face Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Apart from the preparation for the bowl game, they are also looking forward to utilizing the transfer portal to bring in more talents to the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ole Miss's Instagram account posted a video of Lane Kiffin celebrating to try and capture the interest of recruits in joining the Rebels with the hashtag #TransferToTheSip. However, CFB fans were not fond of this strategy of recruiting and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

"Trash a*s program"

Credits: Instagram

Here are a few more reactions to the video using Kiffin as a prop to bring in recruits.

Credits: Instagram

Enter caption

Credits: Instagram

Other fans were commenting on the recent transfers of Tyler Baron and Tamarion McDonald from Tennessee to the Rebels.

Credits: Instagram

Enter caption

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

With the addition of Tamarion McDonald and Tyler Baron, along with the likes of Texas A&M's Walter Nolen and Florida's Princely Umanmielen, it is clear that Kiffin is looking to strengthen his defensive line for the 2024 season. The Ole Miss defense was shaky this season leading to the result of many games coming down to the last minute. If Kiffin can improve his defense, then the team can focus on securing games with a firm grip.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels also land WR Antwane 'Juice' Wells

Apart from defensive commits in the transfer portal, the Rebels also recently brought in former South Carolina WR Antwane 'Juice' Wells in the transfer portal. Wells transferred from James Madison to South Carolina ahead of the 2022 season and went on to be ranked second in the SEC with 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns with 68 catches in his first year at the program.

Expand Tweet

This season, he was one of the SEC's top playmakers before a season-ending injury against Georgia back in September. It will be interesting to see what Wells can pull off with the Rebels next season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season