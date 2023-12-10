Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman trophy, edging past Michael Penix Jr. As every Heisman winner does, he stood up on the podium to thank everyone for their contributions to his success.

But there was a moment at the end of the speech that touched the college football fans the most, which was Daniels’ shout out to his LSU Tigers teammate Greg Brooks Jr.

Daniels became only the second QB from the Tigers program to win the coveted college football award. Joe Burrow had won it back in 2019 before him, and he is only the third player from the program to ever win the Heisman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is what Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers said about Brooks:

“I want to end with a special thank you to Greg Brooks Jr. and his family. He gave me inspiration to continue on this journey of greatness and keep fighting,” Daniels said in his speech.

Expand Tweet

Many college football fans termed the shoutout for Daniels’ teammate a class act by the quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened to Greg Brooks Jr, who was mentioned by Jayden Daniels in his Heisman speech?

The Tigers safety, Brooks Jr, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer known as medulloblastoma back in September. He played just the first two games of the 2023 season before undergoing emergency surgery on September 15. He then went for a second procedure at St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital soon after that.

Medulloblastoma is a rare form of brain cancer originating in the cerebellum. It is a part of the brain that controls physical coordination, balance and motor skills, all of which are important for an athlete.

Daniels had earlier worn a ‘Pray for Greg Brooks’ t-shirt for the LSU game against the safety’s old team, the Arkansas Razorbacks. The head coach Brian Kelly also showed solidarity with his player and his family in a later press conference.