Popular Netflix docuseries Untold might have just found its next subject after footage allegedly showing Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert breaking into a liquor and vape store was released.

Gilbert was arrested on burglary charges in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the video shows the man alleged to be Gilbert breaking into the outer glass door of the store by hitting it with a rock several times.

The man then proceeds to kick the inner door several times until it breaks before browsing around the store.

The police arrive at the scene while he's still inside, and they catch him red-handed with the items. He is then forced to lie down and is cuffed by the police.

Lincoln police announced that he was discovered with up to $1,600 worth of vapes, while the damage to the store amounts to $650. The burglary charge is a felony in Nebraska.

Gilbert was ranked the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2020 by ESPN and began his career at LSU. He then transferred to Georgia, using up his one-time transfer exemption as per NCAA rules.

This burglary incident comes at a time when Gilbert was waiting for an NCAA waiver ruling allowing him to play for Nebraska. He barely played for the Bulldogs last season due to personal issues and once again entered the transfer portal.

Matt Rhule, the Nebraska football coach, made a short statement about the incident.

"I'm not prepared to speak on that," Rhule said. "I don't know anything about it, I really just got that phone call and I'm not going to jump to conclusions about things."

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe Gilbert's actions, with some already predicting that he'll get his own Netflix Untold docuseries in the future.

Netflix Untold: Johnny Football & the Swamp Kings

The Netflix Untold docuseries has become largely popular as it showcases some of the most controversial aspects of various sports through the years.

The most recent shows documenting the lives of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and the dominant Florida Gators team under coach Urban Meyer were huge hits.

Johnny Manziel's segment documents his time as a prodigy with the Texas A&M Aggies. It examines his drug-filled benders and his brilliance on the gridiron, which resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2012, the first player in history to do so.

The documentary goes in-depth, examining his various relationships, underwhelming NFL tenure, and the controversies that dogged him throughout.

The Netflix Untold Swamp Kings harkens back to the Gators team that won two BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008 with players like Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, and Brandon Spikes on their roster.

Whether or not Arik Gilbert gets a Netflix Untold docuseries of his own, his football career is already in jeopardy.