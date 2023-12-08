Ohio State's star receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., is undecided about his playing future. With speculations of a possible return to Columbus for the 2024 season, Harrison Jr. has become the center of attention, and college football fans are buzzing with mixed emotions.

The 6-foot-4 prospect and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison is a prime NFL draft target. However, Marvin Harrison Jr. remains undecided at the moment. However, he desired to return to the Buckeyes, saying:

“You guys know, coming into this year, I wanted to beat 'The Team Up North' (Michigan) and win a Big Ten championship. And obviously I didn't do that this year. So I think that's a great motive to come back, if that's what I decide to do, because that's something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career.”

“Not being able to have done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back. But, undecided. Taking it day by day at this time."

Despite the uncertainty, not all fans are thrilled about the possibility of Harrison Jr. returning to the Ohio State Buckeyes for his senior season. One fan (@tictacmagicNFT) voiced concerns on a post about whether Marvin Harrison Jr. should enter the NFL draft or not, saying:

"He should. Ryan Day will ruin him."

Let's look at some other fan reactions and their views on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s indecisiveness about the NFL draft:

The possibility of entering the NFL Draft also brings forth financial implications for Harrison Jr., given the lucrative opportunities in the NIL era. While potential NIL deals at Ohio State could be lucrative, the fan sentiment reflects the high stakes and risks associated with bypassing immediate NFL prospects.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman trophy?

Ohio State's wide receiver finds himself in elite company as a Heisman Trophy finalist, a historic first for a Buckeye receiver. The prestigious nomination has Harrison Jr. expressing gratitude, labeling it a "blessing."

In the 2023 college football season, Harrison Jr. had 67 catches, 1,211 yards, and 15 touchdowns while establishing as a reliable force for Ohio State. Even with a new starting quarterback and injuries to the supporting cast, Harrison Jr.'s impact on Ryan Day's team was remarkable.

The Heisman winner will be revealed in New York on Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET.