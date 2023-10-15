"Future bust" - CFB fans seamlessly troll Caleb Williams for his 3-INTs against Notre Dame in Week 7

The USC Trojans and star quarterback Caleb Williams failed to outclass Notre Dame in Week 7. The Fighting Irish proved to be the better team on their home turf in South Bend and secured a 48-20 win, with fans flocking onto the field in celebration.

After starting the season with six wins, USC's undefeated streak has finally come to an end. Williams, who won the Heisman last campaign, is known for putting up dominating performances on offense, but this didn't happen against Notre Dame.

The defensive line forced Williams to throw three interceptions, while the No. 1 draft prospect of 2024 put up a very underwhelming display. Fans were not happy with the way Caleb Williams performed and took to social media to troll the quarterback, who is also a favorite to clinch his second Heisman award this year.

One fan even went as far as to predict Williams' future in football.

"Future bust."

Here are some other reactions to Caleb Williams' performance:

A few other fans even went on to compare him with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

It is not a usual occurrence for the USC quarterback to struggle so much. Before the game against Notre Dame, Williams had put up 1,822 passing yards and 22 TD passes. He had the best game of his season against Colorado in Week 5, with 403 passing yards and 6 TD passes.

Last weekend, they struggled against Arizona, despite winning the game 43-41 in three OTs. Is this just a hiccup for the 2023 projected Heisman winner?

Caleb Williams struggled against Notre Dame

The Trojans' defense has been struggling so far this season, but their offense looked strong enough to paper the cracks. However, USC's offensive line looked far from its usual self, struggling to create opportunities against Notre Dame.

On top of that, Caleb Williams looked like he was succumbing to the pressure of the game. He was sacked a total of six times, as he struggled to pass the ball to put USC on the scoreboard. He finished with 199 passing yards and just one TD pass, his worst game of the season.

USC will now have to recuperate and shrug off this performance as they prepare to go against Utah.