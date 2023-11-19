Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans suffered yet another defeat on Saturday. Surprisingly, American star Olivia Rodrigo was present for the game and the expectations were quite high. The Trojans were up against the UCLA Bruins in Week 12 action. And the string of bad results continued for them as their season went from bad to worse.

This is Trojans' third defeat in as many games since their last win, which also came after a bad run of form. And the fans on social media wouldn't let them forget about it. Many fans trolled Caleb Williams-led USC as bad results pile on for last year's Heisman Trophy winner.

Here is what the fans had to say after the Bruins dominated against the Trojans on Saturday.

A fan said on Reddit:

“YOU JUST LOST TO ETHAN GARBERS.”

Another fan had to say this to the USC star:

“Playing like this in front of Olivia rodrigo is insane.”

This fan seemed to be pulling the USC fanbase’s leg:

“Don't worry USC, big brother will still let you come to the Big 10 with us.”

Another fan thinks Caleb Williams is counting days till the draft.

This fan had a question:

“Think USC will have a press conference?”

A fan referenced the USC QB crying after previous losses.

“Caleb not crying after the game tells you exactly where that team was at by the end of it. UCLA and their gator wrangler put it on em'.”

Here are some more fan reactions.

The loss is USC’s fifth of the season after a great start to 2023. Williams, who had entered the season as a favorite to win the Heisman again, can't seem to be able to take his team over the line. Saturday's performance just reinforced that line of thought.

Caleb Williams and USC get dominated by UCLA

The Bruins dominated the game from the start, piling on points for Caleb Williams and the Trojans. UCLA led 14-10 at halftime and just drifted away in the second half or the game. And they won the game 38-20 to register their seventh win of the season.

Williams himself had a decent game, throwing 384 passing yards and scoring a touchdown. But his rushing game was nonexistent, as he lost his team 20 precious yards in his seven carries. The UCLA defense had him cornered.

The Trojans have ended the season with a 7-5 overall record and are eligible for a postseason bowl game. Will Williams play one final time for USC before the NFL draft?