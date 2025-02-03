CFB Insider bluntly breaks down 'punishment' suffered by winning CFB teams like Ryan Day's Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on January 20 with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was their first National Championship victory in over a decade and put an end to the talk that Ryan Day should be fired as head coach. However, that does not mean the team will not face struggles in the coming months.

On Sunday, it was announced that Ryan Day is losing his offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly. Kelly was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Day will need to find a replacement.

On Monday, Josh Pate released an episode of 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' In the episode, Pate talked about the issues winning college football teams like Ohio State often face (starts at 5:35):

"The way those G5 guys look at it is, you've got some really high caliber coaches who the better job they do, the more they get punished because the bigger fish come and grab their assistants and then they grab all their players. You're actually being punished because you're doing a great job at recruiting and developing and coaching."

"You're doing it all for what? For Wisconsin, or for Alabama, or for USC to come grab your guys at the 11th hour and so some head coaches at the G5 level have privately told me that if the right coordinator position came open, they'd go take it. They'd go take it at the Power level because they actually view it as a bridge worth crossing."

Ohio State has lost several players to the transfer portal since winning the National Championship

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have had more to worry about than just the loss of Chip Kelly to the Las Vegas Raiders. As Josh Pate mentioned, winning college football teams often need to worry about both their coaches and players getting poached.

Since the Buckeyes won the National Championship, several of their players have entered the transfer portal and committed to other schools. Defensive lineman Hero Kanu was one of the most notable losses, with the DL committing to the Texas Longhorns on January 24.

As a result, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will need to make adjustments if they want to replicate their success next season. It is not uncommon for National Champions to regress significantly the next year. Notably, the 2023 National Champions (Michigan), did not make the CFP this season.

