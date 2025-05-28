CFB insider cast shadows over Kirby Smart’s Georgia’s QB situation following Carson Beck’s Miami move 

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to improve on their 2024 season in 2025. Although they had a strong year, winning the SEC championship, they had an early exit in the college football playoff. They were eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals.
Part of the reason they were eliminated was because star QB Carson Beck was injured in the SEC championship, and as a result, was unavailable for the playoffs. He will not be available next season either, as he transferred to Miami.
On Wednesday, a new episode of "The Triple Option" podcast was posted on YouTube. College football insider Rob Stone spoke about that while he has some optimism for the Bulldogs next season, he is always concerned when a big-time program changes QBs (Timestamps 37:50).
"They're replacing a QB. Whenever we get these programs, these high-level programs," Stone said. "Oh yes, Carson Beck-less, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi," Mark Ingram interjected.
"Coach Smart said he's pleased with how these guys have gone so far," Stone responded. "They continue to get reps, they're getting better. What else is he gonna say? But whenever you get those QB changes and these big time programs man, it always kind of worries me."
Kirby Smart defends Gunner Stockton after he is criticized by Paul Finebaum
With Carson Beck leaving for Miami, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will rely on Gunner Stockton as the starter. Stockton has had limited experience over his first two years in college, but performed well in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff last season with Beck hurt. In a losing effort, he completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 234 yards and one TD.
On Tuesday, Paul Finebaum spoke on ESPN about Stockton, claiming the team is not fine with him.
"I would say that's a big not fine," Finebaum said. "I know the team coalesced around him in the SEC Championship Game, but I was underwhelmed by what I saw from Gunner Stockton in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame."
Kirby Smart and Paul Finebaum spoke at the SEC meeting on Tuesday. Finebaum told Smart he was glad that Smart did not hear an earlier interview he did with ESPN.
"Oh I didn't miss it," Smart said. I’m excited. Gunner got the message, he got the message. You did your job."
The Bulldogs success next season will be heavily determined by the performance of Gunner Stockton.
