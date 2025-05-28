CFB insider cast shadows over Kirby Smart’s Georgia’s QB situation following Carson Beck’s Miami move 

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to improve on their 2024 season in 2025. Although they had a strong year, winning the SEC championship, they had an early exit in the college football playoff. They were eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Part of the reason they were eliminated was because star QB Carson Beck was injured in the SEC championship, and as a result, was unavailable for the playoffs. He will not be available next season either, as he transferred to Miami.

On Wednesday, a new episode of "The Triple Option" podcast was posted on YouTube. College football insider Rob Stone spoke about that while he has some optimism for the Bulldogs next season, he is always concerned when a big-time program changes QBs (Timestamps 37:50).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're replacing a QB. Whenever we get these programs, these high-level programs," Stone said. "Oh yes, Carson Beck-less, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi," Mark Ingram interjected.

"Coach Smart said he's pleased with how these guys have gone so far," Stone responded. "They continue to get reps, they're getting better. What else is he gonna say? But whenever you get those QB changes and these big time programs man, it always kind of worries me."

Ad

Ad

Kirby Smart defends Gunner Stockton after he is criticized by Paul Finebaum

With Carson Beck leaving for Miami, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will rely on Gunner Stockton as the starter. Stockton has had limited experience over his first two years in college, but performed well in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff last season with Beck hurt. In a losing effort, he completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 234 yards and one TD.

Ad

On Tuesday, Paul Finebaum spoke on ESPN about Stockton, claiming the team is not fine with him.

"I would say that's a big not fine," Finebaum said. "I know the team coalesced around him in the SEC Championship Game, but I was underwhelmed by what I saw from Gunner Stockton in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame."

Ad

Kirby Smart and Paul Finebaum spoke at the SEC meeting on Tuesday. Finebaum told Smart he was glad that Smart did not hear an earlier interview he did with ESPN.

"Oh I didn't miss it," Smart said. I’m excited. Gunner got the message, he got the message. You did your job."

The Bulldogs success next season will be heavily determined by the performance of Gunner Stockton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.