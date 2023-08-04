CFB insider claims Oregon will join Big Ten if Tony Petitti extends an offer: Reports

The Oregon Ducks could be joining the Big Ten.

Recently, USC, UCLA, and Colorado left the Pac-12, and reports indicate that Oregon, Utah, Washington, USC, and UCLA could also be leaving.

Although none of the schools confirmed this, James Crepea of The Oregonian recently reported that Oregon is ready to accept an offer to join the Big Ten.

Crepea also reported that multiple sources "conveyed a quiet confidence" that realignment would take place, with the Ducks receiving an invite to the Big Ten.

Oregon would be another massive addition to the conference and could turn the Big Ten into a coat-to-coast conference in college football.

Is the Big Ten even looking to add Oregon?

Although reports indicate that Oregon would accept an offer to the Big Ten if any came its way, for that to happen, Commissioner Tony Petitti would need to extend an offer.

However, Petitti recently came out and said they are just focusing on adding USC and UCLA and aren't looking to expand further:

"All the direction I'm getting from leadership — our presidents and chancellors and our athletic directors — is to focus on USC and UCLA," Tony Petitti said when asked about the potential for additional expansion.

Of course, things can change, and with it being public that Oregon is interested in joining the Big Ten, it would make sense for the conference to add them. Also, reports suggest that if the Big Ten adds West Coast teams, it would add more TV money as it could start broadcasting Friday Night games.

As for 2023, the Oregon Ducks are set to kick off their season at home against Portland State on Sept. 2. This season, the Ducks will host the likes of USC, Oregon State, California, Washington State, and Colorado among others.

