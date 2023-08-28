CFB insider claims "SMU has no argument to get into a P4" amid the ongoing conference realignment drama

The SMU Mustangs have reportedly been interested in joining the Atlantic Coast Conference and would pay their way in by taking little to no media rights money. Although SMU has wanted to join the ACC, the conference has yet to officially add them in.

According to CFB insider The Swaim Show, he believes SMU isn't good enough to get into the ACC and be a Power Four program.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"#SMU has absolutely no argument to get into a P4, when they weren't even good in a G6. To let them buy their way in would be a very bad precedent."

Last season, the team went 6-5 and 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. It was a disappointing season for SMU who started the year 2-0 before losing three straight games.

They beat the likes of Navy, Houston, and Memphis and suffered losses to BYU, UCF, TCU, and Maryland.

Will SMU get into the ACC?

As of now, SMU has yet to join the ACC but it does appear to be getting closer.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, there is continued momentum towards the ACC joining SMU, Cal, and Stanford. He also reported that ACC officials are working on gathering the presidents/chancellors on a call this week to discuss adding the three schools.

Meanwhile, The Action Network's Brett McMurphy added that a key reason why the ACC wants to add the three schools is due to its media rights deal. If the conference goes below 15 members, ESPN can renegotiate the deal.

With FSU and Clemson not happy with the conference, if those two schools leave, the ACC would still have over 15 schools leaving the media rights deal as be. A decision one way or another is expected this week on SMU, Cal, and Stanford.