CFB insider Josh Pate has a "dark, twisted" plan for Ryan Day to fill Chip Kelly's position

On Sunday evening, it was announced that Chip Kelly would not be returning as the offensive coordinator of Ohio State. Despite having tremendous success with the Buckeyes, winning a national championship in his first season with the program, Kelly is headed back to the NFL. He was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their next offensive coordinator.

With the news that Kelly is leaving the team, coach Ryan Day needs to fill the position. On Monday morning, analyst Josh Pate released an episode of "Josh Pate's College Football" show and discussed an interesting plan for Day to fill Kelly's position.

"You know what, we won't call him on the show, but I am curious about how Ryan Day responds to this," Pate said (3:00). "Ryan Day's been doing like an all-world media tour. I've seen Ryan Day doing things that I'd never thought I'd see him do in a million years. I saw him hitting softballs and talking to Kelly Clarkson in the same week. Just total fever dream stuff.

"So, I will say this: if I were Ryan Day, I'd be calling active head coaches right now. Twofold, let me give you the very unserious approach I'd have. If I were Ryan Day, I just won a national championship, I'm untouchable now. There's a part of me, the really sick, dark, twisted part of me, I'd call James Franklin and offer him the offensive coordinator position."

Pate then said he would start calling all of the top head coaches in the Big Ten. With this strategy, Day could improve his coaching staff while weakening his biggest rivals.

"I'd call the head coaches in the Big Ten, or I'd offer the job on social. Like if Lane Kiffin coached at Ohio State, that's how he'd handle things," Pate said.

Chip Kelly is tasked with improving a weak Raiders' offense

While Chip Kelly is likely happy to be back in the NFL, he does not have an easy job ahead of him. The Las Vegas Raiders were a poor offensive team, specifically in the rushing game. They finished last in the league in rushing yards by a sizable margin. They had 79.8 rushing yards per game, and the second-worst team, the New York Jets, had 91.8.

Chip Kelly was able to come to Ohio State last season and have an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see if he can have a similar effect in Las Vegas.

