CFB insider makes case for ACC schools including FSU and Clemson to choose between Big Ten and SEC in latest round of conference realignment

Recent developments within the ACC are making it clearer that Florida, Clemson and a couple of others will eventually make their way out of the conference. The schools have been pushing to leave for a while, and they might get their wish in the coming seasons.

The question that continues to fill the air is where the teams will eventually land after leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference. Undoubtedly, the options will be between the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten. However, it remains uncertain where it will be for the teams.

College football insider Greg Swaim believes the choice is obvious for ACC teams like Florida State and Clemson. They will be ready to realign to the conference that offers more money and an easier schedule, which suggests the preferred option for the teams will be the Big Ten.

More money for the ACC teams in the Big Ten

The new Big Ten TV deal is a substantial seven-year contract worth $7 billion, divided among three television networks: CBS, Fox and NBC. This agreement is effective from July 1, 2023, and extends through the conclusion of the 2029-30 athletic year.

The Big Ten is anticipating distributing a considerable sum, ranging from $80 to $100 million annually, to each of its member institutions. Such a lucrative payout is highly attractive and could potentially entice nearly every program in the country to consider joining the conference.

This will undoubtedly play a significant role in the decision of the Florida State, Clemson and other ACC teams in determining their landing spot. We wait to see how the realignment eventually evolves.

The SEC is getting even tougher

The SEC has been the toughest and most competitive conference in college football. The conference has won 12 of the last 16 national championships and boasts a good number of college football powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, etc.

With the impending addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC will get even more challenging and competitive in college football. The two Big 12 powerhouses will be realigning to the SEC in 2024, which will mark a new era in the history of the athletic conference.

The potential addition of Florida State and Clemson will take the conference to a whole new level entirely. In an era where the College Football Playoffs are increasing to 12 participants, the Seminoles and Tigers will want a more straightforward path while the money is guaranteed.