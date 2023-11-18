CFB insider makes case for Chip Kelly's firing after UCLA recorded worst-ever performance in 2023

There have been rumors about Chip Kelly's firing amid the UCLA Bruins' poor run in 2023. However, he has held his position as the team's head coach ahead of the Week 12 game against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are seventh in the Pac-12 with a 6-4 overall record. They have lost two on the trot heading into their clash against USC.

Initial reports claimed that a defeat for UCLA against the Trojans could spell the end for Kelly. It was also reported that the Bruins were set to fire Kelly at the end of the season, regardless of how he fared in the final two games of the campaign.

However, college football insider Bruce Feldman has offered his insights on the situation.

CFB insider Bruce Feldman makes case for Chip Kelly's firing

While speaking on Big Noon Kickoff, Bruce Feldman made a case for Chip Kelly's firing. Interestingly, some of Feldman's statements contradicted the earlier reports about Kelly's firing at UCLA.

When asked by Rob Stone whether Kelly's job is in jeopardy, Feldman responded:

"Two weeks ago, UCLA was No. 19 in the country but since then, they lose at Arizona and then have a really ugly performance at home against a really bad Arizona State team. There was a published report out of LA that said UCLA would primed to fire Chip Kelly. Since then, UCLA's biggest booster Casey Wasserman has called any of the 'fire Chip' talk 'ridiculous'."

"On Thursday night, I talked to UCLA AD Martin Jarmin who was very dismissive of the 'fire Chip' talk as well. And he described that story as 'clickbait'."

Feldman also added that a win for UCLA against USC would be a big boost for the fanbase:

"It would really help the Bruins to at least get some of the fanbase calmed down and enthusiastic again if they could beat their arch-rival USC."

Feldman's latest updates on UCLA and Kelly have brought some clarity. According to the college football insider, Kelly's job remains safe for now, despite rumors that led many to believe that the head coach was about to get fired.

Moreover, if Kelly is fired by UCLA at the end of the 2023 season, reports claim that the Bruins will owe him around $9 million as part of his contract buyout.