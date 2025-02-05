CFB Insider makes a massive prediction for Steve Sarkisian's Texas

College football insider Ari Wasserman of On3 shared his bold prediction for the 2025 college football season.

The Texas Longhorns have made the college football semifinals in back-to-back years but have fallen short. Texas will now start Arch Manning at quarterback in 2025 and he's the Heisman frontrunner entering the year.

With Manning at quarterback, many analysts have high hopes for him and Texas. But, in Wasserman's early playoff prediction, he has the Longhorns winning the national title.

Wasserman has the Longhorns as the No. 1 seed which likely means they went undefeated in 2025. Not only does he have Texas as the No. 1 seed but he has the Longhorns winning the national championship.

Wasserman has Texas defeating Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State to win the national championship.

The Longhorns have the second-best odds of winning the national title at +550, which implies a 15.4% chance of winning it all.

Arch Manning praises Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas will be led by Arch Manning in 2025 and the star quarterback is excited to play under Steve Sarkisian again.

Manning said Sarkisian knows his players and what kind of plays to call which makes him so special.

“I think he fits his offense and his play calling to his players,” Manning said to ESPN. “He’s smart, he’s innovative, and he wants to win. He’s a competitive guy. He works really hard, prepares, and he gets us in the right position to win games."

Manning, meanwhile, said he wanted to help Sarkisian and Texas get back to the promised land and help them win a national title.

“I liked Coach Sark from the get-go,” Manning said. "I wanted to bring Texas back. ... I think my first start against ULM, I kind of forced some shots downfield and was a little bit greedy. But then the next week against Mississippi State [I] settled in.

"The hardest part was you get a little taste of what it’s like, and you love it. And then you go back to not playing. That was pretty tough. Coach Sark just told me to be myself and be a leader and work hard, and it’ll all work out.”

Manning and the Longhorns have a legitimate chance of winning it all in 2025. In 2024, he went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

