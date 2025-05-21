CFB insider points out major reasons why Ryan Grubb is better than Nick Sheridan at Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have undergone significant changes in the past year. Following long-time head coach Nick Saban's retirement after the 2023 season, Kalen DeBoer became the team's next head coach. Nick Sheridan followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama and became the team's offensive coordinator.

However, after a disappointing 9-4 season, DeBoer opted to make some additions to his coaching staff. Sheridan will stay on as a co-offensive coordinator next season, but Ryan Grubb was hired as the team's primary offensive coordinator this offseason. Grubb was previously the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, a new episode of "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" was released. In the episode, college football analyst Cole Cubelic spoke about why he thinks Ryan Grubb will be better for Alabama than Nick Sheridan was in his first season (Timestamp 7:00).

"Seeing Kalen and Grubb together talking to them both in the same room is a lot of fun," Cubelic said. "It's really cool. I think bringing in a former offensive line coach to be your offensive coordinator, as we talked last year, there were times when that identity was not grounded out. It was not, let's see if we can push these people and lean on them."

"It would become that for a series or a half or a quarter, or two series, but it was never, we're going into this game to do this, and there's nothing you can do about it. It became it over time in certain games."

Cubelic then spoke about how he thinks Grubb will help with the Crimson Tide's mentality next season.

"I think Grubb will have a better understanding of, we can do this. We can be this. We're going to get away with this, and that's how we're going to go win the game, because that's his mentality. That's what it's always been."

Ryan Grubb has experience working under Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer

Part of what will help the Alabama coaching staff next season is familiarity. Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and Nick Sheridan all coached together in Washington in 2022 and 2023. They reached the national championship game together in 2023, so they know how to work together to help a team win.

It will be interesting to see if they can replicate their success in Washington now that they are in Alabama. The Crimson Tide have high expectations. Missing the college football season for the second season in a row would be a huge disappointment, especially in the new 12-team format.

