CFB insider predicts 1-2 spot for Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders during 2025 NFL Draft

College football analyst Skip Bayless believes Colorado Buffaloes star players Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders could be the first two picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders and Hunter are both expected to be two of the top selections next year.

In Colorado's Week 1 win against North Dakota State, Sanders and Hunter had strong performances. Both played key roles in the win and after the game, Bayless took to social media to share his thoughts on how the top of the 2025 NFL draft will go.

"I’ll say it again: I won’t be surprised if Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter go 1-2 or 2-1 at the top of the draft," Bayless wrote.

Sanders is the favorite to go first overall at +400 (20% chance), while Hunter has a +2500 odds (3.8% chance) to be the top pick.

It does seem more likely that Sanders will go first overall than Hunter as quarterbacks often get picked earlier than other positions. However, if Hunter can prove he is a two-way player this season, it will no doubt raise his draft stock.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter lead Colorado to Week 1 win

The Colorado Buffaloes entered their Week 1 game against North Dakota State as a 10.5-point favorite but the game was closer than expected with Colorado only winning by five points, 31-26.

Sanders went 26-for-34 for 445 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while Hunter recorded seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns while adding three tackles on defense.

"It was cool," Sanders said about his big night, via ESPN. "But every incompletion, it hurts me inside a little bit. I'm excited for the win, but [there are] definitely situations in that game I personally could've handled better."

Although Colorado got the win, coach Deion Sanders wasn't thrilled with how his team played.

"You ever feel like you won but you didn't win?" Sanders said. "Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a 'W' so I'm happy."

The Buffaloes go on the road to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.

