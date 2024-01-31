CFB insider provides latest update on Jordan Travis injury as FSU QB wants to prove devastating end to his college football career

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is determined to overcome his ankle injury and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. The 23-year-old star suffered a fibula fracture in the team’s 11th game against North Alabama on Nov. 18, 2023, ending his college career on a sour note.

But, according to CFB insider Chris Vannini, Travis is not giving up on his future. He is currently in Frisco, Texas, for the East-West Shrine Bowl, and although he is not practicing, he is throwing on the sideline and showing signs of progress.

“At this moment, I get to wake up in the morning, so I’m blessed, and I’ll have a smile on my face no matter what. I’ll be out here pretty soon.” - Travis told The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, who caught up with him at the Shrine Bowl.

Additionally, Logan B. Robinson later disclosed that the star quarterback has been invited to the NFL Combine, where he will undergo interviews and evaluations. Reportedly, the QB is off crutches, and is just a few months away from being fully healed.

"That's the goal, in mid-April," Travis disclosed to Steelers Depot. "Get my feet moving a little. I won't be able to run, probably. I just want to be smart but at the same time show these teams I'm gonna be good."

Jordan Travis passed comment on his leg strategy

Steelers Depot reported that Travis had a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, indicating that he could be a possible option for coach Mike Tomlin, especially considering the uncertain quarterback situation for the team.

When asked about his approach in the NFL, Travis playfully commented on his strategy for using his legs:

"For my career, I'll try to save my body a little bit more,” said Jordan Travis. “I make plays with my legs when I have to. I don't want to rely on my feet. I'm a passer, I'm a quarterback. I mean, you gotta make plays.”

“Especially in the NFL today, you gotta be able to be a little bit mobile and make plays with your feet when you have to."

Quarterback Jordan Travis also cleared that he intends to attend NFL Draft functions, like the combine, despite his inability to compete.

