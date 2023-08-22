CFB insider slams Pac-12 for not utilizing the golden opportunity to incinerate Big 12 and its opponents in the last decade

Many people have criticized the Pac-12 for its failure to develop and exist in its current state. The Big 12 was at similar stage a decade ago and even asked the Conference of Champions to unite, but the Pac-12 declined. The roles have now been flipped, and things are, to say the least, interesting.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted an interesting perspective on the conference realignment and how the Big 12 could have folded.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Big 12 took four teams - Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils - from them during the offseason and is stronger than ever. It will be interesting to see if the Conference of Champions will be able to recover from this but things seem extremely bleak at the moment.

What can the Pac-12 do at this point to save the conference?

The Pac-12 currently has four teams in 2024: the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Huskies, Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears. They are also without a media rights deal as the current one is set to expire on July 1, 2024, the same date the eight other teams leave for their new conferences.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has to figure things out immediately and the conference did hire Oliver Luck as a consultant. However, the conference might be screwed at this point as they have been inept throughout the last 18 months in particular to keeping the conference together.

At this point, the best thing to do would be to have the newly dubbed Pac-4 teams merge with a Group of Five conference like the Mountain West. This could benefit both sides as a merger would elevate the Mountain West to more prestige as a new Power Five conference. They would have the resources and intellectual property of the Pac as well so that would help them out. If they do not find a way to merge, the conference is doomed.

Teams are unlikely to join the conference with no media rights deal and only four clubs. These four teams are not strong enough or located in solid media markets to make sure the conference can continue as is.

The only conferences they should look into are the ones with geographical proximity to them. This seems to be the only way from avoiding losing the historical significance of the Pac-12.