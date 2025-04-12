CFB insider teases three teams that could be a perfect fit for Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava's tenure at Tennessee may have come to an end following a contract standoff. The quarterback reportedly tried to renegotiate his NIL contract with the university on Thursday, with the spring transfer portal window drawing closer.

He was reportedly absent from practice on Friday despite attending the team's dinner on Thursday. ESPN's Chris Low made it known that the quarterback has informed offensive coordinator Joey Halzle that he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens.

With the situation between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee, there's a host of speculation on the next destination of the quarterback. JD PicKell gave his thoughts on that on “Hard Count.” He named three potential destinations.

“I think you look at where he's from, guys from the West Coast, from the Los Angeles area,” PicKell said. “You have two schools in LA, both USC and UCLA.

“I think USC probably feels pretty good about their quarterback situation. UCLA took a transfer portal quarterback in the winter. I'm just saying, if you have a spring and you're just even a little bit unsure, you're not 1,000% sure those guys are the guys to get you to make the playoff.

“You got a quarterback that could maybe be in there, that could be available for the right price point. So that would be something that I think makes sense, both geographically and from a need perspective if those schools feel that way out of the spring football season.”

After naming USC and UCLA as potential landing spots for Nico Iamaleava, JD PicKell suggested Notre Dame as the third option.

“I think Notre Dame is in a spot across the board on their roster where the talent level is so high to where you can expect to make the playoff, I think, every single year the way Marcus Freeman has recruited and developed," PicKell said.

Nico Iamaleava representatives already speaking to teams

Nico Iamaleava will be a coveted prospect in the spring transfer portal. The quarterback's representatives have already started speaking with several teams. ESPN's Chris Low made it known that this isn't the first time his representatives are meeting other schools on a possible transfer

It will likely take a massive NIL deal to land Iamaleava, considering what he earns at Tennessee. The quarterback reportedly earns $2.4 million annually in Knoxville and it is expected that he will get a deal similar to Carson Beck at Miami and Darian Mensah at Duke.

