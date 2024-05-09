Brandon Marcello of 247Sports sparked excitement in the college football community with his "Summer Top 30" rankings released on Wednesday. The list featured the top teams from around the country, whom the analyst believes are poised to compete in the upcoming season.

Marcello’s list was topped by Ohio State, who have done well this offseason to make significant additions via the transfer portal. The Buckeyes are followed by Georgia, who has won two of the last three national championships while Dan Lanning's Oregon raps up the top 3.

Notably, defending national champions Michigan slips to seventh following the exit of Jim Harbaugh. Alabama, who won't be with Nick Saban next season, is ranked sixth by Marcello. Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss is a notable team at the top of the summer top 30 ranking, standing at No. 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One notable exemption by Brandon Marcello in his rankings is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish ended last season with a 10-3 record and are anticipated to make the College Football Playoff in 2024. However, Marcello doesn't consider them good enough to make the cut.

Brandon Marcello's Summer Top 30 Rankings

Following the release of the rankings on Wednesday, Marcello noted that the summer top 30 ranking is not an end-of-the-season projection. It pretty much showcases how the team has improved ahead of the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

#1. Ohio State

#2. Georgia

#3. Oregon

#4. Ole Miss

#5. Texas

#6. Alabama

#7. Michigan

#8. USC

#9. Utah

#10. Penn State

#11. LSU

#12. Florida State

#13. Missouri

#14. Clemson

#15. Tennessee

#16. Miami

#17. Texas A&M

#18. Oklahoma

#19. Kansas State

#20. Iowa

#21. Arizona

#22. NC State

#23. Oklahoma State

#24. Kansas

#25. Nebraska

#26. West Virginia

#27. Louisville

#28. Virginia Tech

#29. Iowa State

#30. Liberty

Liberty, who made a New Year's Six bowl game last season, is the only non-Power Five program in the rankings. Marcello subsequently listed Auburn, Maryland, Boise State, Texas Tech, UCF and Wisconsin as teams to watch.

Why Notre Dame is not on Marcello's Summer Top 30 list

Marcello's decision to exclude a historically significant Notre Dame surprised many fans who anticipated its inclusion. The Fighting Irish were 12th on his post-Spring list a year ago, but have no place this year.

However, the analyst has an explanation for that:

“Why no Notre Dame? Too many new pieces at crucial spots [QBs, WRs]. Want to see how they fare against Texas A&M before fully jumping on board. Loved the coaching late last season. I had a very hard time deciphering what to expect and chose to keep them for early summer.”

The Fighting Irish has made significant waves in the transfer portal, further bolstering their roster and garnering attention across college football circles. This is in addition to securing a solid 2024 recruiting class, which sets up the program for success next season.

What do you think of Brandon Marcello's college football Summer top 30 rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback