The Michigan State Spartans have finally found a new head coach in Jonathan Smith. The post lay vacant after the Spartans fired Mel Tucker in September. Now, they have the services of the man who led the Oregon State Beavers this season.

The Spartans announced the news on social media and it immediately became a talking point for the fans. While some had big hopes from Smith, others had their reservations and called out the Spartans for the hire. And the Beavers fans are especially upset after losing their head coach.

Here is a sample of how the fans reacted to the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the news of the Michigan State Spartans hiring Jonathan Smith broke. Some of the Spartans fans, at least, are hopeful of a new era under Smith. Others are not happy with the appointment.

But this fan thinks the Spartans would be miserable after the hire.

These Oregon State fans don't seem to be happy with the news.

This fan wanted to remind people of the 8-9-year-old history that involves the Washington Huskies.

This fan doesn't see any future for Smith with the Spartans.

Another fan wanted Michigan State to hire Urban Meyer instead of Smith.

This fan has a timeline for things to go south at Michigan State.

Another fan is excited about what the future holds for Michigan State.

This fan had this to say about the news.

Michigan State ended their season in the worst way possible, losing to Penn State in Week 13 with a dismal scoreline of 0-42. The blowout loss was the last time interim head coach Harlon Barnett, who came in after the Mel Tucker firing, took charge of the team. The team ended with a 4-8 record. But how did Smith's reign with the Beavers go?

Jonathan Smith and his Oregon State stint

Oregon State did pretty well under Jonathan Smith this season. They won eight games out of a possible 12 in the regular season and are eligible for a postseason Bowl game. But they lost to their rivals, the Oregon Ducks, in a 31-7 blowout in Week 13.

Overall, Smith had a 34-35 record with the Beavers with limited resources. He improved them a lot after going 9-22 in his first three seasons with the program. And they just posted an eight-win season to prove that point. How will he fare with the Spartans?