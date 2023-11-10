CFB world gets caught up with Taylor Swift fever as NC state chooses Tay Tay theme for Payton Wilson's award campaign

In bringing more national attention to Payton Wilson, NC State football has launched a Taylor Swift-themed campaign for the outstanding linebacker. The Wolfpack released the eye-catching post-season awards campaign flyer on Thursday titled "Tackles Tour," a tweak on Swift's "Era's Tour."

Wilson has been highly impressive for NC State this season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the linebacker has been one of the best defensive players. He's maintained a top-notch consistency for the team, playing a highly crucial role.

The campaign has caused a lot of frenzy in the college football world following its release by NC State, with many college football fans applauding the creativity of the Wolfpack. This has helped achieve the aim of gaining national attention and recognition for the linebacker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Payton Wilson's performance this season

Payton Wilson has been solid for NC State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) heading into Week 10. He has maintained a notable presence in the Wolfpack defense, with many naming him as a potential winner of the Nagurski Trophy.

Wilson has amassed an impressive 105 total tackles, including 48 solo, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in the ongoing season. With three games left to play in the regular season, there’s a high level of confidence the linebacker will do even better.

As we head into the final stretch, a couple of athletes are already gaining consideration for top honors due to their outstanding performance in 2023. With Wilson in line for an individual award this year, the Wolfpack believe the campaign is necessary for national recognition.

Payton Wison NFL draft profile

Payton Wilson is undoubtedly one of the best linebackers eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 230lb linebacker considered declaring for the 2023 draft but returned to college football for his senior season for a better draft standing.

His prolonged tenure in college football, influenced in part by injuries, has resulted in the development of impressive football instincts. Wilson’s production this season has been strong, which will boost his draft stock among NFL teams.

However, the assessment of his health history at NC State is poised to be a major determinant in his draft stock. Payton Wilson hasn't had smooth sailing during his time with the Wolfpack, but when in full health, he stands out as a top-tier linebacker option in 2024.

NC State takes on Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on The CW.