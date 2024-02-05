Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was spotted with five-star USC commit Julian Lewis on Saturday, Feb. 3. The two were at Stegeman Coliseum, watching the UGA vs South Carolina basketball game.

After reclassifying from 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class, Lewis has been visiting programs over the past few weeks. He met with Smart, who is reportedly worth around $30 million.

However, fans were quick to react to their picture together at Stegeman Coliseum.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

"Kid looks uncomfortable as f*** lol."

Another added:

"Why does no one in this picture look happy?"

A third one commented:

"He don't look happy."

Here are a few more reactions to Kirby's snap with Lewis:

Julian Lewis threw for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns in the 2023 season with Carrollton High School in Georgia. However, the upcoming season will be his last with the school.

Lewis committed to USC in Aug. 2023. However, he visited Auburn and Colorado last month and is continuing to visit some of the top programs in the country.

It was a familiar campus that Lewis visited on Saturday and he also met with Georgia's head coach. As things stand, the quarterback is expected to join the Trojans for the 2025 season.

How did Kirby Smart's Georiga Bulldogs fare in the 2023 season?

Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart's No. 4 Georgia was having a fine run until the final regular season game against Alabama. The Bulldogs eventually finished with an 11-1 record and crushed No. 6 FSU 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia was the number-one ranked team in the country, blowing away almost every team, and on course to qualify for the College Football Playoff. However, a 27-24 loss to Nick Saban's Crimson Tide dropped the Bulldogs out of the playoffs. It was their only loss of the season and it cost them dearly.

Nonetheless, Kirby knows how to win major honors. He led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championship titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Kirby will be aiming to bring back the national championship trophy to Georgia next season.