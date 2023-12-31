The much-anticipated Rose Bowl uniform reveal by Michigan University has set social media ablaze just days before the crucial clash against Alabama. The Wolverines, opting for a throwback to the 1998 team, stirred up nostalgia by choosing blue tops paired with maize pants.

The combination is completed with a Rose Bowl patch on the shoulder pads. The vintage ensemble pays homage to the iconic look worn by legends Charles Woodson and Brian Griese during the Wolverines' last national championship victory, in 1997.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, the retro-inspired choice didn't escape the scrutiny of the CFB world, with fans and critics taking to social media to express their opinions. An X user (@Real_BJM) tweeted:

"They will look pretty good getting beat by 35"

Expand Tweet

Let's have a look at more tweets as the CFB world roasts Michigan’s Rose Bowl-inspired uniform:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Wolverines gear up for the Rose Bowl showdown, the uniform decision is generating buzz and adding an extra layer of narrative to the highly anticipated match on Jan. 1.

Rose Bowl: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy leaving no stone unturned

Michigan's head coach, Jim Harbaugh is putting his faith in quarterback J.J. McCarthy against the Alabama Crimson Tide. During the team's media day, McCarthy expressed both gratitude and surprise at the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl.

“To be honest with you, just because with the College Football Playoff, I never thought it would be at the Rose Bowl. I've always just had this feeling that we're going to be competing for a championship every single year, but I didn't expect it to be here.”

Playing in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh was the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts the last time the Wolverines clinched a Rose Bowl victory, 26 years ago. McCarthy, aware of the historical context, is leaving no stone unturned.

“I've been trying to get a good amount of sleep, but like, last night, I was up until probably 1:30, just watching film, rewriting notes, rewriting the game plan, and stuff like that. So, it's a struggle to balance rest and just preparing, but yeah, I'm just making sure there's no stone unturned.”

Jim Harbaugh is betting big on the young QB:

"J.J. McCarthy, I mean, he was born for this. Can't wait to watch him compete."

As the Wolverines aim to break their Rose Bowl drought, all eyes are on the emerging star quarterback and his potential to lead Michigan to victory in Pasadena.

Also read: Is JJ McCarthy going to the NFL? Michigan QB's pro football aspirations explored

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season