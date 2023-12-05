Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes endured a difficult season in 2023. The team could not get Bowl eligibility this time around after losing the final six games of the regular season. But Coach Prime is already preparing for next season.

He took to social media to comment on the transfer portal and dropped a bit of a hint of his actively looking for recruits. The post spread like wildfire in the college football world and fans gave their two bits on the matter.

Many speculated the next move for Prime Time as he continues building his Buffaloes team after a disappointing debut season.

Here is what Deion Sanders said about the transfer portal that kickstarted a long conversation among the fans.

“Somebody said the Portal is Jumping! 'I Ain't Hard 2 Find',” Sanders said in a post on X.

The college football world lapped up the tweet and speculations started on Sanders' next move. Some fans even suggested measures to undertake to make the Colorado Buffaloes stronger.

This fan thinks Coach Prime is cooking something exquisite in the transfer portal:

According to this fan, Year 2 with Coach Prime would be even better for Colorado.

Another fan thinks Sanders would have taken FSU to the playoffs if he was the Seminoles head coach.

This fan is backing Coach Sanders 100 percent and wants recruits to find him.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment about Coach Prime.

Some fans have advice for Sanders on how to build success for next season.

Another fan showed full confidence in the Colorado head coach’s abilities.

This fan wants Sanders in the NFL:

One responder on Twitter had a nice thing to say about Coach Prime:

It won't be the first time that Deion Sanders would use the transfer portal to beef up his roster. He did that abundantly last season as well. And that did turn the program's fortunes around, although only a little bit.

Deion Sanders looking at the transfer portal again?

When Deion Sanders came to Colorado as their head coach, he put a number of players on the chopping block. And he brought in numerous players through the transfer portal. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are the most prominent examples of that.

The fanbase had high hopes from the team and they started off in decent fashion, winning four of their first six games. But it all went downhill after the Week 6 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Buffaloes lost all of the six remaining games to finish with a 4-8 overall record and at last place in the Pac-12 conference.

Colorado is moving to Big 12 next season, so the team needs to be even stronger. Coach Prime is expected to be active in the transfer portal to bring in more quality players. Will Deion Sanders succeed in his quest?