Chad Johnson knows exactly what Deion Sanders needs to land NFL coaching gig

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has already shot down rumors of making his way for a coaching gig in the NFL. But former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson believes that he knows exactly what it takes to flip Coach Prime's decision.

During a recent episode of the NFL on "Nightcap show" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Deion Sanders once again stated that he will never coach in the pro league since he loves the college football scene.

But Chad Johnson talked about how Sanders released a song back in 1994 called 'Must Be the Money,' and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I don't believe that. Prime, listen to me, stay with be baby. You are the very person who had a song called 'Must Be The Money'. And if they show you that money over at LA, guess where we gonna be at."

Expand Tweet

But Deion Sanders still went on to refute these claims. He then went on to talk about how he likes the passion of college players more than NFL players and is having a great time in Boulder.

"Must Be The Money was a testimony. I wasn't bragging about the money. I was saying must be the money that is turning y'all on," Sanders said. "I was saying y'all changed. I didn't it must be the money. Now, secondly. I am straight. God has provided everything I need man. I am having the time of my life. I love Boulder, Colorado. I love the kids that I get to coach. I love the recruiting process. I love it."

Sanders added:

"And I like the purity of young men. You know I live the sensitivities and the amateruism of it. But I would have a hard time in the locker room with a guy that is making a multitude of millions and he don't wanna play. Don't wanna give his all. I would have a real problem with that Chad."

Thus, it is safe to say that Deion Sanders is planning to stick with the Colorado Buffaloes for a long time. After finishing his debut campaign with a 4-8 overall record, Coach Prime has quite the uphill battle next year as the team prepares for their new journey as members of the Big 12.

Deion Sanders denies Chad Johnson's request to join his coaching staff in Boulder

During the same episode, Chad Johnson also went on to ask Deion Sanders for a position on his coaching staff.

"I'm gonna put you on the spot right now. I already have 37 jobs, let's make it 38. How about you have me come be that assistant receivers coach?," Johnson said.

Deion Sanders immediately denied the proposition and talked about how Johnson is dedicated as a player but is not built to become a football coach.

"You don't want to do that. You ain't dedicated like that," Sanders said. "You ain't dedicated like that to coach. You're dedicated to play, but you ain't dedicated to coach."

Expand Tweet

So it looks like Chad will continue with his life in Miami while Coach Prime figures out how he can make the most of the 2024 season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season