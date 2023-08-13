Charlotte QB Al-Ma'hi Ali raises voice against religious discrimination to NCAA: "They're just not believing me" 

Charlotte quarterback Al-Ma'hi Ali has had his transfer waiver appeal denied, and he's not going down without a fight.

Al-Ma'hi Ali entered the transfer portal and transferred to Charlotte because he felt his religious beliefs were being discriminated against at St. Frances University.

Before he joined St. Frances, he played for Old Dominion, making him a two-time transfer. His waiver application was denied, and the NCAA also rejected the appeal for the waiver.

Al-Ma'hi Ali tweeted a statement on Twitter detailing how the NCAA simply does not believe his version of events with the caption 'Allahu Akbar.'

"I felt discriminated and alienated outside of the football team (at St. Frances)... Everything I’ve given the NCAA or told them is the truth, and they’re just not believing me."

Is Al-Ma'hi Ali the only transfer waiver to be denied?

The NCAA ultimately holds all the sway in situations of evaluating various waiver requests. While the case of Al-Ma'hi Ali was made on religious grounds, prospects have different reasons for applying for the waivers.

Florida State transfer defensive tackle Darrell Jackson was recently rendered ineligible when he moved from the Miami Hurricanes. He recently got his hardship waiver denied by the NCAA despite the compassionate nature of the request.

Jackson expounded on why the transfer from Miami was necessary for him.

“I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom. Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

The Seminole's coach Mike Norvell was also hugely disappointed with the NCAA's decision.

"He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom," Norvell said. "I thought that was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're going to do and the decision that they made."

Jackson used up his one-time transfer hit to transfer from Maryland to Miami. If upheld, he will be ineligible to play this season but can play for the Florida Seminoles next season.

It might not be the end of Jackson's season just yet, with his coach promising to look for other means to get his plea reconsidered.

“Obviously, there’s still processes that we’re looking at going through.”

With the Seminoles' firm preseason favorites in the ACC, the NCAA's decision will dampen the mood in the Florida camp.

Al-Ma'hi Ali's case could still be reviewed if Charlotte and coach Biff Poggi stand by him, as Mike Norvell and Florida support Darrell Jackson.