"Check your friends": Colorado's Coach Prime has a piece of advice for his 1.8M+ followers

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is revered for his time as a star player in the NFL, and for what he has done to rebuild the Buffaloes football program.

On Wednesday morning, he shared with his $1.8 million followers on X that friends and family should look out for each other.

"Check your friends, your Surroundings, the people close to u & who u communicate with often," Sanders wrote. "Those folks will tell u the level that u will reach or fall to. You need to be stretched & challenged to elevate. The company u keep ain't that."

Coach Prime committed to the Colorado Buffaloes despite NFL head coaching rumors

Coach Prime has stated several times over the past few months that he is happy in Colorado. In November, he said in a press conference:

"I’m happy where I am, man. I’m good. I’ve got a kickstand down. It means I’m resting. I’m good. I’m happy. I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. Truly do."

He has made several similar statements since then. However, that has not stopped the media from predicting that he would leave the Colorado Buffaloes for the NFL now that his sons and Travis Hunter are leaving the team for the NFL.

Rumors popped up that Coach Prime would be happy to take the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job if it were offered to him, and several media members also tried to link him to the Las Vegas Raiders now that Tom Brady is a part owner. Through it all, Sanders always maintained publically that he was staying in Colorado.

Now, it appears likely that he is going to stay with the Buffaloes. Both the Cowboys and Raiders have filled their head coaching vacancies.

Coaching changes can happen in a moment in the NFL, so it is impossible to ever fully rule out a move for Coach Prime. However, based on the recent moves of NFL teams, it looks like Sanders is staying in Colorado for now.

