EA Sports College Football 25 continues to garner a lot of hype surrounding its release. The once-beloved franchise that saw over a decade-long hiatus because of lawsuits regarding NIL regulations is finally making a comeback this summer.

Gamers and CFB fans are excited to witness the new features and the modern take on the College Football game after its last release back in 2013 (NCAA Football 14).

Recently, ESPN's Chris Fowler shared a detailed video of the voiceover work in the game which garnered around 2 million views on social media. Folwer had come forward once again with more details and features talking about the realism and immersion behind the voiceover work they are putting into the game.

In the new video, Chris Fowler talks about how he has already recorded the setups for the newly devised 12-game playoff format. He then went on to state that no matter which team gamers take to the national championship, they will all get a customized shoutout according to their program.

"I'll give you a quick update here. Two more sessions this week. I've recorded the pregame setups for the new 12-team playoff bracket games. The on-campus settings, the four quarterfinals and two semi-finals and it was really fun to sit in this little room and do a national championship game setup."

"Gamers are going to experience the new bigger bracket in the summer way before it plays out the field. And whoever you select in dynasty mode and take to a national championship, Kennesaw State, Tri-State, anybody, yes, to answer your question, you will get a customized national championship shoutout."

Chris Fowler further went on to add that if gamers choose Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, there will be an extra special recorded shoutout in the game.

"If you pick Coach Prime in the Buffs and you win, you might get an extra special shoutout."

More than 10,000 CFB players have opted in to be a part of EA Sports College Football 25

So far, the company has confirmed that after two weeks of announcing the opt-in period for players, more than 10,000 players are already a part of the highly anticipated college football game. EA Sports is providing each player $600 and a free copy of the game to have their name, image and likeness used in the game.

Unfortunately for gamers, EA Sports has also confirmed that players who decide to opt-out cannot be manually added to the game. Furthermore, gamers who try to do so will be blocked. While the developers have not confirmed how they plan on doing so, gamers can only hope that their favorite player decides to take up the deal and be a part of the college football game.

