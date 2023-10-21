Clemson Football injury report vs Miami Week 8: Updates on Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins and more

Clemson football will be up against the Miami Hurricanes today. The Tigers are returning for Week 8 action in college football after a much-needed rest during their bye week. Dabo Swinney’s men will be looking for a fresh start as the regular season divides in half.

There is an obvious need for improvement against conference opponents, as the Tigers currently have a 2-2 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Injuries have been one of the biggest challenges facing Clemson football. However, there may be some good news ahead of the matchup with the Miami Hurricanes today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Clemson Football injury update: Week 8

The Clemson Tigers football team coach, Dabo Swinney, provided crucial details about some players who’ve been out due to injuries. Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Swinney confirmed that wide receiver Antonio Williams had gotten the nod to play against Miami on Saturday. He said:

“Again, it’s been a long three games not having one of our best players out there. So, he’s excited, we’re excited. It’s obviously been a while since he’s played a game, but just glad to get him back going for sure.”

Williams has been out of action for the past three games after suffering an injury to his ankle against the Florida Atlantic. His absence has been felt on the Tigers’ offense. The wide receiver has had 15 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns this season. It is an exciting development for Clemson football’s offense to have Williams back.

Other major absences for Clemson include Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones. Swinney was optimistic about their return to action this weekend, but he didn’t say in certain terms when they would be expected back. The coach said:

“Nate’s been grinding. He missed two games. So, he’s just been grinding through his rehab and doing what he needs to do, and he was really close against Wake but just couldn’t quite do what he wanted to do.”

Wiggins pulled out of the matchup against Florida State after hyperextending his knee. Jones has been kept out of the lineup as a precautionary measure. He experienced headache-like symptoms, and Swinney reported on Monday that his results “checked out good for him.”

Other injury concerns for Clemson football include freshman running back Jay Haynes, who suffered an ankle sprain after playing only two games this season. The former four-star recruit is also working his way back from the sidelines. The Tigers go head-to-head with Miami today at 8 p.m. (EST) and will be live on ACC Network.