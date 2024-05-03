Clemson lawsuit against ACC takes new turn as Tigers accuse FBS powerhouse of slander amid reports of potential fallout

Clemson’s lawsuit against the ACC is taking a new dimension with the latest development. The Tigers are now pursuing "punitive damages" against the conference for what they allege as its deliberate and malicious behavior, which includes accusations of "slander of title."

This was included in an amended complaint that was filed by the school last month in Pickens County, South Carolina, and was made public on Thursday. The development continues to heat the chaos within the conference, which could lead to a fallout.

The legal battles between the Atlantic Coast Conference and two of its prominent members are now expected to elongate even longer. Both Clemson and FSU are seeking guidance from their respective home courts regarding the enforceability of a $130 million exit fee to depart from the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clemson wants the ACC to pay unspecified damages

Clemson is requesting the ACC to pay unspecified damages for what it termed a “malicious act.” This is a point that wasn't included in the school's initial complaint in March. The school believes the action of the conference largely affected the value of its media rights.

“As a result of the ACC’s misstatements, the value of Clemson’s media rights has been diminished in the eyes of these and other third parties,” Clemson’s suit said.

“This diminution in value injures Clemson, impedes its ability to negotiate future media rights agreements, and worsens its negotiating position with potential future collaborators.”

Clemson became the first of the two schools involved in a legal battle with the league to request damages. With many of their complaints looking alike, there’s a strong possibility that Florida State will seek payment of damages from the ACC in a new amended complaint.

Clemson wants clarification on the future of its media right

Clemson is seeking to have clarification on its media right future if or when it departs the ACC. According to the conference, the ACC maintains ownership of the TV rights until 2036, regardless of whether the Seminoles and Tigers remain in the league or not.

However, the school, alongside Florida State, holds a different perspective. The Tigers escalated the disagreement in its updated complaint, asserting that the conference either knew its claims were false or acted with reckless disregard for their accuracy.

This claim according to Clemson is one of the reasons it is seeking the ACC to pay unspecified damages.