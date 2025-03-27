Coach Prime joins forces with Deion Sanders Jr. to help out youth football coaches with big giveaway

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is known for his larger-than-life personality and incredible football career. These days, he is focused on teaching college players how to become young professionals. Sanders never hesitates to give back to the community, and he showcased that on Thursday.

Ad

Via a tweet on Thursday morning, Coach Prime announced that he has a large storage unit full of TRUTH uniforms. He encouraged anyone interested in them to contact his son, Deion Sanders Jr.

"Is there any Youth football coaches around the country that needs youth uniforms? I have a storage unit full of TRUTH uniforms that’s new or barely worn. If u want them please contact Deion Sanders Jr. asap with a statement of why your team deserves the blessing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime explains why he prefers to coach in college football rather than the NFL

Coach Prime prefers working with younger players at the collegiate level rather than going to the NFL to work with pros.

While Deion Sanders said several times throughout the offseason that he wanted to stay at Colorado, there were rumors that he would take an NFL job. Those rumors did not end until the coaching job at Dallas was filled. Shortly after this decision was made, Deion Sanders appeared on 'We Got Time Today' to explain why he prefers coaching at this level.

Ad

"I couldn't coach pro ball. That's why I say, I couldn't coach -- I know it was cute -- but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

As the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has the opportunity to teach his players how to play and practice the right way. He can instill good habits in them so that they have a higher chance of succeeding when they reach the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place