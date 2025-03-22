Coach Prime maintains his class as he responds to a “foolish” jab from former Patriots star Asante Samuel

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is never hesitant to speak his mind. So, when former NFL CB Asante Samuel took a jab at him on X on Friday, he responded. However, he made sure to show his class, avoiding calling Samuel any names.

This all started with a video posted on NFL Network's X account on Thursday. In the video, Deion Sanders explains why the T-step does not make sense as a defending technique for cornerbacks.

Asante Samuel quote tweeted the clip on Friday, saying Deion Sanders sounds foolish. He disagreed with Sanders' take and thought that the T-step was a good technique.

"I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique."

A few hours later, Coach Prime responded to Samuel's comments. Although he wanted to respond to Samuel for calling him out, he kept things classy.

"Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still."

In his tweet, Coach Prime refers to Mickey Andrews. Andrews was the defensive coordinator of the Florida State Seminoles from 1984 to 2001, which coincided with Sanders' college career with the Seminoles from 1985 to 1988. Sanders is saying that Andrews did not teach the T-step because he did not think it made sense and it worked out pretty well for him.

Coach Prime speaks about the future of CB/WR Travis Hunter

As the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime had the opportunity to coach CB/WR Travis Hunter. Hunter is a two-way threat, similar to the way Deion Sanders was. He will take the techniques taught to him by Deion Sanders to the NFL.

Although Hunter played two positions in college, must pundits agree he will primarily play CB in the NFL. However, Deion Sanders spoke with NBC on Friday about how he thinks Hunter could succeed as a two-way player.

"He doesn’t know any other way. What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field? That doesn’t make sense to me."

The decision on what positions Hunter plays will be up to the team that drafts him.

