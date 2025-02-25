Coach Prime opens up about his “dumbest purchase” in candid interview

Football has provided Coach Prime with an affluent lifestyle but there's no denying the Pro Football Hall of Famer has made better financial decisions than your average football star. Key to this financial success has been Deion Sanders' track record of putting his money to work for him.

On a Sunday appearance on "Reach the People Media," the coach was asked by his son Deion Sanders Jr. what his dumbest purchase has been. What followed was part candid answer, part financial advice on the part of Coach Prime:

"I haven't made a lot of dumb purchases, because I have always purchased land, which appreciates tenfold for me," Sanders said (Timestamp: 5:12). "It's been really good, but probably my dumbest purchase probably was a yacht. Still got it though, it's in Puerto Rico right now. Barely using it."

Deion Sanders promotes Warren Sapp to pass rush coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp spent the 2024 season as a senior quality control analyst for Colorado, greatly improving the Buffaloes' pass rush. For his contributions, Coach Prime has promoted him to pass rush coordinator, with Sapp himself breaking the news last week on "Thee Pregame Network":

“We can announce today that I’m officially the PRC — pass rush coordinator. ... I will send y’all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it."

In the same appearance, Sapp talked about how he ended up with Coach Prime at Colorado and not at his alma mater, Miami:

"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me: senior quality control analyst. I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up. However, the workload Miami required was excessive.

"A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day. So, I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."

The promotion signifies Coach Prime's faith in Warren Sapp's work. Thanks to him, the Buffaloes led the Big 12 in sacks, tackles for a loss and forced fumbles in 2024. They also ranked 11th in the nation in sacks.

