Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado HC Coach Prime, is the mastermind behind the program's extensive social media presence. Sanders Jr., who is lovingly called 'Bucky', handles all the program's social media and regularly shares videos of Colorado on his YouTube channel called 'Well Off Media'.

Just like his CFB brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr has gone on to build a name for himself in his own profession. Bucky recently shared a story on social media where he provided fans a glimpse of his family's vehicle collection.

In the video, a lineup of luxury on wheels, including one presumably belonging to his father and brothers, was seen. The collection also included a white Lamborghini Urus before Bucky entered his black Ford pickup truck while showing off the cars.

"Crazy parking lot man", Deion Sanders Jr. said.

Before transitioning into the world of social media marketing, Coach Prime's eldest son also played college football. Sanders Jr. was a part of the SMU football team in 2013 and played for two years before making the change.

Coach Prime never backs down from letting his eldest son know that he's proud of his achievements in his professional field. He recently shared an Instagram post specially dedicated to Bucky, praising him for his talents and skills with the camera and also for his contributions to the Colorado football program.

"This is the real Difference maker in college sports! Go to YouTube #WellOffMedia @deionsandersjr He is it when it comes to social media regarding a school or a player.

"He is the standard! He loves what he does and does what he loves. He's creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware", Coach Prime wrote.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend Brittany proud of her partner's achievements

While Bucky's brothers Shedeur and Shilo may be well-recognized because of being a part of Colorado's football team, fans still consider Coach Prime's oldest son to be a successful role model as well.

Recently, Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend Brittany Faye shared a story on Instagram where she was in awe of her boyfriend having an adorable meet and greet with fans.

"Sp proud of your babe!", Brittany wrote while tagging her boyfriend

As Colorado moves forward with their spring games, fans will be waiting in excitement to see what Sanders Jr. has in store next.

