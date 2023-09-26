Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. has 2 words for his brother Shilo Sanders bulldozing the opposition 

Deion Sanders Jr. has offered a word of encouragement to his brother Shilo Sanders after Colorado's disappointing loss to Oregon in Eugene on Saturday. The Buffaloes fell 42-6 to the Ducks at the Autzen Stadium in their first conference game of the season.

Shilo Sanders has been one of the most key players for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. Playing under his father once again, the Jackson State transfer has made significant contributions to the leadership of the Buffaloes' secondary arriving at Boulder.

In a recent Instagram story by Deion Sanders Jr., he posted a video showing one of Shilo Sanders' brilliant moments during the game against Oregon. The safety bulldozed Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden after receiving a pass from Bo Nix. He captioned the video:

“Young King”

Shilo Sanders taken to hospital after Oregon loss

Shilo Sanders had to be taken to the emergency room after sustaining an internal injury during the game against Oregon on Saturday. On returning to Boulder, Shilo informed Deion Sanders of Well Off Media that he was urinating blood.

The safety reckons it could be related to a hit he sustained during Oregon's win on Saturday afternoon, which might have injured his kidney. Notably, Deion Sanders did not mention anything about it during his post-game press conference.

Shilo was quite productive on the field for Oregon, making seven tackles against the Ducks. The former South Carolina defensive back shone in the Buffaloes' secondary, particularly given the absence of Travis Hunter. Colorado is yet to provide an update on his condition, though.

Shilo Shanders’ status for USC game is unknown

Whether Shilo Sanders will be available for the “Big Noon” game against USC in Week 5 is not yet known. His absence would be huge for the Buffaloes after two-way star Travis Hunter had suffered a lacerated liver in the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3.

Colorado faces another stern test this weekend when they face USC at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Lincoln Riley-led USC Trojans is considered the best team in the Pac-12 and have been in impressive form this season, winning all five games.

The Buffaloes started their 2023 season on a high, which was unexpected, following their 1-11 season in 2022. However, the Saturday loss comes as a huge setback for Deion Sanders' team in their bid to achieve something significant this season.