Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers’ “greatest revelation” triggers 2-word response from Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was married to Carolyne Chambers from 1989 to 1998 and together they had two children, Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Although they got divorced over 25 years ago, they have maintained a positive relationship publically.

On Wednesday, Carolyne Chambers made a post celebrating her "greatest revelation," with the caption:

"THE GREATEST REVELATION GOD GAVE ME IS KNOWING WHO I AM!!! Your True Identity Is Your New Identity In Christ!"

The post included a video celebrating women who are secure in themselves and who do not let the haters get to them:

"A woman who only allows a few people into her personal space is secure in who she is. She values quality over quantity and prioritizes her family and positive relationships. She leaves behind the drama, fake fans, meaningless relationships, and haters. She doesn't seek validation from a man or the crowd. Her confidence comes from within.

"She is content in her own company. Often alone but never lonely and protects her peace at all costs. She has massive self-love, knows her worth, and believes there is always room for growth. She establishes firm boundaries, does not tolerate negativity, and naturally attracts people through her unapologetic authenticity."

Shortly after the post went live on Instagram, Chambers' son, Deion Sanders Jr., responded with a quick two-word comment.

"Yes ma'am."

Image via comments of the post

Looking back at Carolyne Chambers' relationship with Coach Prime

Before Deion Sanders was known as "Coach Prime," he was known as "Prime Time." That was his nickname during his time in the NFL because he always thrived in pressure-filled moments and fans always tuned in to see his exciting plays. During the majority of his career, Deion Sanders was married to Carolyne Chambers.

They were married on September 14, 1989, and got divorced in 1998. The couple had their first child, Deiondra Sanders in 1992, and their second child, Deion Sanders Jr., in 1993.

Although the former couple do not interact often publically, they appear to have maintained a positive relationship. Whether their public relationship is the same privately is impossible to know.

Coach Prime went on to get married again in 1999 to Pilar Biggars-Sanders. The couple stayed together until their divorce in 2015. They had three children together, Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi Sanders. Deion Sanders is now in the process of getting Shilo and Shedeur ready for the 2025 NFL draft.

