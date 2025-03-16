Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders goes for a spin in an $81,000 masterpiece with daughter Shelomi Sanders

Pilar and Shelomi Sanders went on a mother-daughter country road drive on Friday following the conclusion of Shelomi's 2024-25 college basketball season.

Ad

After finishing the regular season with a 21-9 record, Alabama A&M was shocked by Alcorn in the first round of the SWAC Tournament on Thursday. The Bulldogs were defeated 56-53 by the Lady Braves through an electric fourth-quarter performance, an upset that ruined their NCAA Tournament hopes.

In an Instagram story posted by Pilar, she and Shelomi Sanders were seen driving on a country road in a Tesla Cybertruck worth $81,000 (per caranddriver.com). Pilar was handling the wheel while Shelomi had the phone and was capturing the moment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram story (IG/pliarsanders)

Pilar gave Shelomi Sanders the confidence to transfer from Colorado

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, Shelomi Sanders was at a crossroads on the next step of her career. She wasn't feeling fulfilled at Colorado and wanted to transfer elsewhere to continue her college basketball career.

Ad

Pilar advised and gave her the confidence to make the move, believing her interest should matter the most. She also voiced her support after she entered the transfer portal in April.

“You gotta put you first, Lucious,” Pilar said with a smile in a social media video after Shelomi's transfer announcement, alluding to a similar line in the hit TV show 'Empire.' “We’re hitting the road y’all. We love Boulder, CO and thank you. But you gotta put you first, baby. Let’s go.”

Ad

Why Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M

Shelomi Sanders had a good reason to decide to leave his family behind in Boulder and continue his career at Alabama A&M. She disclosed the reasons behind the move during a livestream in August 2024.

“I don’t want to say anything too bad,” Shelomi said. “It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”

Unlike her tenure at Colorado, Shelomi appeared in a significant amount of games this season despite coming off the bench. She played 25 games, recording an average of 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists. She's expected to earn a more important role next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback