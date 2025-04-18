Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr.'s adds fuel to Cash Cleveland portal drama with cryptic tweet

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were dealt a tough blow on Thursday after reports suggested that center Cash Cleveland is entering the transfer portal. This came as a huge surprise for the Buffaloes as Cleveland had been a full participant at spring practice and was slated to be the starter next season.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Cleveland's teammate on the offensive line, Jordan Seaton, posted a suggestive message on X without naming anyone.
"sports crazy Now… can’t even build a true brotherhood anymore too much...I and ME," Seaton wrote.
This Tweet indicated that Cleveland's decision to leave Coach Prime's squad at this stage of the offseason was a disappointment to his teammates. Shortly after Seaton's tweet was posted, Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., added fuel to the fire with a cryptic post.
"Boys truly don’t give af about how anybody feels. It’s gone be what it’s gone be," he wrote.
Even though Sanders Jr. didn't drop any names, it's pretty clear that he deems the former Colorado offensive lineman's decision to be a selfish one.
Cleveland was the first-ever walk-on center to start for the Buffaloes, making his debut on October 19th last season against Arizona. He was rewarded for his great season with a spot on On3's 2024 true freshman All-American team.
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes must adapt to the loss of their starting center late in the offseason
Cash Cleveland's departure from the Colorado Buffaloes puts the team in a bad spot.
The winter window is typically when teams can pick up talented players to replace the ones leaving in the transfer portal. There are more players available, and as a result, it is not as big of an issue if a starter leaves the team. However, the spring window is tricky to mitigate such a situation.
Fewer players enter the transfer portal in the spring window, and as a result, there are not many strong options available to replace Cleveland at this juncture. So, there is a good chance that Zarian McGill, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, will take over the starting center job.
The loss of Cleveland makes what was already going to be a tough season, even more challenging for Coach Prime. The team was already losing its top two players, QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, to the NFL draft.
So Sanders will really need to make the most of his limited resources moving forward.
