Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders forced to pay $100 after losing a bet against a high school kid at the Youth Combine

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders lost a bet to a high school kid at a Youth Combine which saw him owe the kid $100. Sanders teamed up with Zybek Sports to host a youth football combine.

During the 40-yard dash, Sanders was giving any person who won an event $100. However, one person claimed he was faster than Sanders which promoted a bet.

"This guy thinks he's faster than me. I don't know what he drank or consumed when he came up here," Sanders said (7:35).

The kid ran a 4.81 40-yard dash, which impressed Shilo as he had to give him $100.

"He is fast. 4.81, damn he won, I have to give the hundo bruh, I have to gim the hundo," Sanders said.

Sanders gave the kid who called him out the $100 because he was the fastest out there. However, it wasn't faster than his 40-yard dash as Sanders' time was 4.54, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

Shilo Sanders not worried about what NFL scouts think about him

Shilo Sanders wasn't invited to the NFL Draft combine which makes his NFL draft stock uncertain.

Sanders was expected to be a late Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or an UDFA. After playing well at the East-West Shrine Bowl, many expected Sanders to get a combine invite, but he wasn't too concerned about it.

"If you just hate me or want to hate me … Paint me in a bad picture; they do that to our President," Shilo said. "They do that to everybody, you know?” Sanders said, via Andscape. “So I’m not going to be safe from it. But it does get aggravating whenever you put in that work, and you’re working on your craft, and [there’s] people just steadily destroying you.”

“I just care about what the scouts think. I care about what Coach Prime thinks, what my family thinks, and I got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me. It’s just really stupid how people always try to destroy you, and I don’t do nothing bad to nobody," Sanders added.

Sanders recorded 67 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

