Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders takes subtle jab at DB & Safeties invited to NFL combine after not receiving an invitation

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, did not receive an invite to the NFL combine. Unlike his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo is not viewed as one of the top picks in the draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 272-ranked player in the draft and is not even high-ranked among safeties. He is the No. 21-ranked safety, according to PFF.

As a result, Shilo Sanders did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Roughly 300 players were invited to the event, but Shilo was not one of them. Only four Colorado Buffaloes players were invited, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, QB Shedeur Sanders, WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and WR LaJohntay Wester.

On Thursday, Shilo Sanders released a video on his YouTube channel with footage of him preparing for combine drills. He spoke about how it is surprising to see that some other safeties and defensive backs were invited to the combine instead of him.

"Yeah, but bro, there's a lot people... y'all want to talk junk about me, the haters," Shilo said (0:55). "A'ight, before y'alls be hating, y'all got to look at everybody that was invited. All the safeties, all the DBs, and compare them to me. Let me know. Let me know if I'm tripping. I got a resume, bruh."

Shilo Sanders hires official combine timers to verify his 40-yard dash time

While he cannot participate in the NFL combine, that does not mean he cannot do the events and send the results to teams. With the Sanders family having access to more resources than most draft prospects, Shilo Sanders hired a few official combine timers to verify his 40-yard dash time. He posted a video about it on Thursday.

The video does not reveal what his 40 time is. It is unclear whether Sanders has made an official attempt yet, or if he is keeping the results secret. Strong performances in NFL combine events would significantly help his draft stock.

As things stand, Shilo Sanders is projected to become an undrafted free agent. He is not so far out of draft range that he could not be selected by a team that likes him in the seventh round. However, he is not projected to be drafted based on his ranking in late February. Sanders is likely aware of his situation and is doing everything he can to improve his draft stock before April.

