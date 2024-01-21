Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has four kids who are all talented and successful in their respective ways. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr and daughter, Deiondra are the two people who have made a career in different professions. Despite this, Coach Prime is a proud dad and is always supportive of everything that his children do and helps them secure their future.

Deion Sanders Jr, who is also known as Bucky works with his dad as the social media guru of the Colorado Buffaloes. He handles his dad's social media while also creating content in Boulder for his channel on YouTube called 'Well Off Media'. Coach Prime recognizes the work his son puts in passionately in the field in which he has expertise.

In a recent Instagram story that Coach Prime posted, the 56-year-old accompanied the story with a caption that showed his love and gratitude for Sanders Jr, who is the backbone of maintaining the image of the Buffaloes and his father on social media.

"I love my Son," Coach Prime wrote while tagging Deion Sanders Jr.

Credits: Coach Prime's Instagram

Sanders Jr. is the child of Coach Prime and his first wife Carolyn Chambers. Despite being a social media guru, Bucky played as a wide receiver for SMU initially. He played three seasons of college football before hanging up his cleats to pursue the entertainment industry and content creation.

Deion Sanders Jr. was left in awe by the Paris airport

All of Coach Prime's sons headed to France for the recent Paris Fashion Week as the CFB offseason continues. While Shedeur and Shilo walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton's 2024 Men's Fall/Winter collection, Bucky was left stunned by the luxurious Paris airport.

Coach Prime's oldest son took to Instagram to share a story with his followers giving them a glimpse of the inside of Charles de Gaulle Airport. In the video, we see various luxurious brands such as Dior, Hermes, Chanel, Cartier, etc having retail stores in the airport itself which Bucky found to be amazing.

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a new journey in the Big 12 conference this year, expect Coach Prime's eldest son to come out with more social media content to keep fans entertained.