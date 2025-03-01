Coach Prime shows love to 2x Super Bowl Champ as he extends support to Shedeur Sanders after his bold NFL Combine interview

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top 10, if not top five, pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has faced criticism from several media members questioning whether his abilities will translate to the NFL. In addition, several experts have chastised him for skipping the NFL Combine workout.

Ad

On Friday, two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy appeared on "The Facility," where he reacted to Sanders saying he would turn around the franchise that picks him.

"Ayyy, you know who is daddy is," McCoy said. "I love that, every owner, every GM should love that. I want every QB coming in talking like this. The funny thing is before I give you my take, playing with Patrick Mahomes and playing with Josh Allen, they don't say these things, they think that. They don't say it to the media, they say it to me though.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He'll say it to the wide receiver, his coach, they just don't say it to the public. I love what Shedeur just said. I'm gonna say this for a second. When you have a chance to get a top pick player, you want him to change your franchise. For 15 years when he went to Jackson State, they didn't win no conference, Shedeur and Deion got there, they win it."

Ad

He also talked about his success in Colorado.

"Next year they go to Colorado. Before they got there, they ain't win no games," McCoy added. "Second year they almost went to the playoffs. This man is not lying. All he does is win. You know its DNA. All I'm saying is you want a guy to change your program, that's the guy you go get."

Ad

Ad

Deion Sanders appreciated the love for his son and posted a comment with the fire emoji.

Image via comment section of Instagram post

LeSean McCoy gives Shedeur Sanders excuses for play in college

Shedeur Sanders has not given excuses for any subpar play in college. However, LeSean McCoy was willing to give excuses on his behalf for any of Sanders' doubters.

Ad

"He didn't make a lot of excuses, and I'm gonna make them for him," the analyst said. "First of all, the best thing for a QB other than O-linemen is a running game. He didn't have no running game. Linemen, I mean we won't say how much he got sacked but there's guys in his face all the time."

Indeed, Shedeur Sanders did not have a great O-line or running game at Colorado. However, he will likely need to deal with it again in the NFL because he will likely be an early pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place