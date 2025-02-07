Coach Prime takes a subtle dig at Deion Sanders Jr. & Shilo as he wishes Shedeur on his birthday

Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," loves to have his say on his social media accounts, mostly about random topics and making jokes. On Friday, it was no different as Coach Prime called out all but one of his sons.

His quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, celebrated his birthday on Friday. The Colorado Buffaloes star turned 23, and Deion Sanders wished him a happy birthday on X.

"Happy Birthday to my FAVORITE son Shedeur Sanders!" Deion wrote.

Although it is clear he is joking, this post seems to take a subtle dig at Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders. Coach Prime is known to have a ranking system for his children, often naming his "favorite" periodically on social media. By calling Sheduer his "favorite" this time, Deion Sr. might be making it clear for others to step up.

Coach Prime's "favorite" son Shedeur Sanders speaks about the possibility of being passed over as the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Coach Prime has done a great job of improving the Colorado Buffaloes over the past two seasons. He has considerably turned a program once viewed as one of the worst in the nation into a destination for recruits. Part of what allowed him to uplift the program was the play of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

After a stellar 2024 season, Shedeur is entering the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed by most draft experts as a top-two quarterback. Since the top teams usually pick QBs in the draft, there is a chance Shedeur could be drafted first by the Tennessee Titans.

However, unlike most seasons, there is not one player who is the clear-cut first pick. While Sanders would likely be happy to be the No. 1 selection, he spoke on Thursday on "Super Bowl Radio Row" about why he would not be mad if he missed out on being the top pick.

"Why would I be mad?" Sanders asked reporter Kevin Clark. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit."

If Shedeur Sanders is not the No. 1 draft pick, there is a good chance another one of Coach Prime's players will take his place. Two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this season and is viewed by many as the best player in the draft. So, it would not be a surprise to see the Titans pick him.

